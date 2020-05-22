BlackRock Inc. Has $127.63 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $127,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $1,026,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 199,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

