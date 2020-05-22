BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,533,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.30% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $137,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

