BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007,273 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 204,692 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.22% of Perficient worth $135,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,396.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $623,193.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

