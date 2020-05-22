BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,952 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.13% of Winnebago Industries worth $132,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WGO opened at $57.59 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

