BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Addus Homecare worth $134,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 464.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

ADUS stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

