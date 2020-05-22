BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.66% of Summit Materials worth $130,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $49,322,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,507 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 920,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 686,540 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

