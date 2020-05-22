BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,218,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218,625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Marten Transport worth $127,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marten Transport by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $333,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $246,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,832.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Loop Capital downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

