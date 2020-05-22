BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,378,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.20% of TiVo worth $137,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TiVo by 4,130.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TiVo by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in shares of TiVo by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TiVo stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. TiVo Corp has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TiVo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

