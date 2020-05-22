BlackRock Inc. Buys 94,438 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.65% of ePlus worth $140,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ePlus by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ePlus by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ePlus by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ePlus by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $987.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.12.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Equities analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

