BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.12% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $136,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of SBCF opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 6,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,251.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

