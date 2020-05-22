BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,997,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 341,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 451,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 966,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $456.54 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.77. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 611,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,365.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,066. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

