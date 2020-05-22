BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

