Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.45. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,970 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.