Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.41

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 35850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

