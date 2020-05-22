BidaskClub Upgrades VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to “Hold”

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.72. VSE has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $195.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Loftus bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $50,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,313.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John A. Cuomo bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,739 shares of company stock worth $231,744. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 30.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VSE by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VSE by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in VSE by 11.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

