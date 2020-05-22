BidaskClub Downgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Hold

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $163.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,629,548.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $124,959.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

