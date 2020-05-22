BidaskClub Downgrades Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Buy

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRT. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,691 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,758,000 after purchasing an additional 436,664 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,090,000 after acquiring an additional 636,499 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 221,607 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.