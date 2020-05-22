Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

