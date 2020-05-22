Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after acquiring an additional 479,812 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,796 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 367,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 1.88. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $417,890.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,958.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,779. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

