Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 9,188 Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 158,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NID opened at $12.70 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

