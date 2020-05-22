Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after buying an additional 3,005,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,065,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 252,313 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $27.10 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

