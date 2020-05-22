Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Shares of MTN opened at $192.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.