Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 222 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $72.76 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

