Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 112 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.