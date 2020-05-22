Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $32,000 Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after buying an additional 492,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $22,223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMG opened at $149.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $149.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

