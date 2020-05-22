Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 99.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TU opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 79.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

