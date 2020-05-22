Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omega Flex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Flex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Omega Flex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

OFLX stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 31.92%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

