Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

NYSE FNF opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

