Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,192 shares of company stock worth $775,430 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

