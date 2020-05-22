Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 583.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,965,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

IDU stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $109.28 and a 1 year high of $177.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average of $155.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.