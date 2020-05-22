Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,025 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2,100.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after buying an additional 601,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 341,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.