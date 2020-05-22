Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.10

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €157.10 ($182.67) and last traded at €157.00 ($182.56), with a volume of 5959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €156.00 ($181.40).

Several research firms have recently commented on BC8. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bechtle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €116.60 ($135.58).

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €125.30.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

