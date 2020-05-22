Basswood Capital Management, L Buys 5,115 Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $83,118.75.

Shares of RM opened at $16.09 on Friday. Regional Management Corp has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 33.98, a current ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.