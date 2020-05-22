Barclays Reaffirms Equal weight Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,488 ($19.57) to GBX 1,498 ($19.71) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,362 ($17.92).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,174.66 ($15.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.54. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

