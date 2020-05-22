Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at HSBC

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price from stock analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 165.15 ($2.17).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 101.66 ($1.34) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley purchased 47,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,955.68 ($65,713.86). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Insiders have bought a total of 236,615 shares of company stock valued at $21,664,878 over the last three months.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

