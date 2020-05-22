Barclays Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $140.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.