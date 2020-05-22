Bank OZK Sells 930 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank OZK cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 314,189 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $29,229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

