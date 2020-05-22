Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $62,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

