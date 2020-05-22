Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of FOX worth $59,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in FOX by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.