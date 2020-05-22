Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 81,733 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of New York Times worth $55,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,484,000 after acquiring an additional 687,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,895,000 after acquiring an additional 555,505 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.86. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

