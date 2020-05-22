Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 64,767 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Landstar System worth $57,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 226,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.49.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $113.67 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

