Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 521,950 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 521,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Exelixis worth $57,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,648.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 654,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,869,200. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.