Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 362,714 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of VICI Properties worth $62,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $141,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 150.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,056,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $18.33 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

In other VICI Properties news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.