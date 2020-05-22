Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,955 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.74% of Agree Realty worth $53,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Agree Realty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $251,538. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.