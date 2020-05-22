Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,404 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $62,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.46. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

