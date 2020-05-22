Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,719 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of CarMax worth $60,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Cfra dropped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMX opened at $80.42 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.