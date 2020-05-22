Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,188 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Royal Gold worth $61,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $135.99 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $139.63. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

