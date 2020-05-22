Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 170,065 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.36% of Werner Enterprises worth $59,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $23,251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $21,137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after acquiring an additional 438,193 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,959 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.91 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,888 shares of company stock valued at $472,072 over the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

