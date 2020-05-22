Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,333 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.81% of Littelfuse worth $58,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

