Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.88% of KBR worth $55,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $45,768,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in KBR by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,695,000 after buying an additional 1,395,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after buying an additional 776,012 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,082,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 529,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 424,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

